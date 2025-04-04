BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!
Can you recall the last time Clemson football was overshadowed to this degree on the day of the spring game?
Beer is a pretty big deal.
And so is a basketball staff that has reinforced its portal bona fides in recent days to calm the panic that accompanied a high number of defections.
That said, there is plenty going on today in Death Valley.
And Tigerillustrated.com has you covered with a number of developments we are tracking ahead of the Tigers' annual spring game.
SATURDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)