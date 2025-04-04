BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Can you recall the last time Clemson football was overshadowed to this degree on the day of the spring game?

Beer is a pretty big deal.

And so is a basketball staff that has reinforced its portal bona fides in recent days to calm the panic that accompanied a high number of defections.

That said, there is plenty going on today in Death Valley.

And Tigerillustrated.com has you covered with a number of developments we are tracking ahead of the Tigers' annual spring game.

SATURDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)