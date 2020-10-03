FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON | Ahead of tonight's game versus Virginia and No. 1-ranked Clemson, the Clemson athletics department released a player availability update for the matchup.

The following players on Clemson’s 119-man roster are not expected to be available for tonight’s game:

OL Kaleb Boateng

LB David Cote

S Peter Cote

WR Hampton Earle

DE Justin Foster

WR Tye Herbstreit

LB Matthew Maloney

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

TE Luke Price

WR Justyn Ross

DE Xavier Thomas

