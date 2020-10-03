Players not available for Virginia game
CLEMSON | Ahead of tonight's game versus Virginia and No. 1-ranked Clemson, the Clemson athletics department released a player availability update for the matchup.
The following players on Clemson’s 119-man roster are not expected to be available for tonight’s game:
LB David Cote
S Peter Cote
WR Hampton Earle
WR Tye Herbstreit
LB Matthew Maloney
TE Luke Price
WR Justyn Ross
