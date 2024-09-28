True freshman wideout Bryant Wesco caught just two passes Saturday night, but led the Tigers in reception yardage (104). (Getty Images)

Stanford ran the ball way too well for Wes Goodwin and Co. to be comfortable. Klubnik was a bit off at times, and his targets dropped balls. The running game wasn't able to impose its will consistently. The final stats certainly didn't paint the picture of a 26-point margin: Stanford had 361 total yards (to 405 from Clemson), 236 rushing yards (Clemson had 150) and 20 first downs to 18 for the Tigers. But Clemson was 4-of-4 in the red zone and Stanford was 1-for-4. That told the story. It's hard to keep this offense down for long, and it felt like just a matter of time before Klubnik would start connecting on the deep shots that came early and often. After Woodaz's remarkable interception, it felt like the score went from 20-7 to 40-7 in the blink of an eye. Freshman receivers Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore started, and it was clear from the beginning that Garrett Riley loved his matchups downfield against Stanford's defensive backs. The Tigers frequently picked on senior corner Zahran Manley, who drew interference penalties trying to keep up. Wesco caught a 70-yard deep ball early and scored on a 34-yard strike in the fourth quarter. Klubnik threw for 255 yards on a 15-of-31 clip with four touchdowns and an interception. He opened the scoring with another rushing touchdown, this one a 34-yard dash with Stanford's defenders downfield with their heads turned in man coverage. Phil Mafah rushed 10 times for 58 yards with a long of 26.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik accounted for five touchdowns Saturday night. (Getty Images)

Clemson took advantage of most of its scoring opportunities, and Stanford impaled itself by squandering its chances. Woodaz' pick was the third of the night for Ashton Daniels, who threw two in the first quarter with the Cardinal in scoring territory. On the first he was late on a throw to Elic Ayomanor and Avieon Terrell stepped in front to pick it off in the end zone. On the next, Daniels appeared to be trying to throw the ball away but threw a jump ball right into the hands of Jeadyn Lukus at Clemson's 9-yard line. Add in a turnover on downs early in the third quarter when Clemson stopped the Cardinal on fourth-and-5 from the 10, and the red zone was the dead zone for Stanford. The Cardinal had actually out-gained Clemson at the half, 230-227, despite a 17-7 Tigers lead. Stanford rushed for 168 yards in the first half, at 7 yards a clip, after it rushed for 121 yards against TCU, 119 versus Cal-Poly and 173 in last week's win at Syracuse. Micah Ford rushed for 103 yards on 11 carries in the first half but 19 yards on four carries after halftime with Stanford more in catchup mode. Daniels rushed for 87 yards on 11 carries, and Sedrick Irvin had 30 yards on four attempts.

Barrett Carter and Clemson's defense bowed up in the second half. (Getty Images)