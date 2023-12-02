Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom's Carleton "Juju" Preston informed the staff of his pledge after his high school playoff game this evening.

Clemson has nabbed a commitment from its latest junior receiver target.

Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and receivers coach Tyler Grisham were on hand, per our sources.

"When I stepped on campus, it just felt like everyone was a family," Preston told Tigerillustrated.com recently. "It felt like everyone was on the same page. I just felt love there."

Preston (5-11, 155) collected notable offers from Michigan and Penn State last spring.

Wake Forest offered earlier this fall, joining Virginia, Wisconsin, Colorado, Maryland and Boston College among his suitors.

He visited Clemson for its victory last month against North Carolina with his father and stepmother.

Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham reached out in September, and we introduced Preston as a prospect to know in our Oct. 16 Insider.

Grisham then traveled to scout one of Preston's high school games before the Tigers' road contest at Syracuse.

He picked up his offer upon attending the UNC game.

Preston also took in games at Penn State, Virginia and Old Dominion during the season.

He becomes the fifth commitment for Clemson's 2025 (junior) recruiting class, joining Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star running back Gideon Davidson, Lawrence (Mass.) four-star quarterback Blake Hebert, Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking and Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive lineman Easton Ware.

Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Preston in our Monday Insider.

