BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We just spoke with Irmo four-star wideout Donovan Murph, one of the top offensive prospects on Clemson's offer board.

Murph was back on Clemson's campus over the weekend to watch the Tigers' offensive explosion vs. N.C. State.

We have the latest on his recruitment and of course his visit, which included a meeting with Dabo Swinney prior to kickoff.

PRIORITY RECEIVER TARGET SEES CLEMSON's OFFENSE EXPLODE (For subscribers-only)

****************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!