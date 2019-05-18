He joins Lakeland (Fla.) five-star Demarkcus Bowman in filling out Clemson’s running back spots for this class. “What I like about Clemson is really just the atmosphere,” Pryor told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this spring. “I enjoyed being up there and around the coaches.” Clemson's staff offered just four backs this cycle but had established Pryor as a priority even before dispensing its offer at its March junior day. The Tigers made a big move with that visit, then cemented the needle in its direction upon drawing Pryor back for the April spring game.

Pryor hails from the same school as former Georgia standout back Nick Chubb and is Chubb's protégé, as the two train together. Pryor is set to be his team's feature back for the first time this season, having spent his junior campaign deferring to West Virginia signee Tony Mathis. Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott paid Pryor several visits before offering, and those seeds bore fruit as Clemson quickly surpassed the field upon offering. The Tigers now have 16 commitments and have added to their lead with the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class.