It's always been rather appropriate that the Atlantic Coast Conference's spring meetings are held at the beach.

Because so many in the conference seem to always have their heads in the sand.

What to make of the meetings that took place under the strangest of circumstances -- ritual collegiality confronted by the specter of lawsuits from and against the two biggest breadwinners in the conference?

And the possibility of a third, by North Carolina, that in our mind would be the ultimate game-changer.

