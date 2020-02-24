Recruiting Big Board: Cornerback
After posting a program-best No. 2-ranked signing class this winter, Clemson's coaching staff has turned the page in aim of netting the nation’s top class with Dabo Swinney’s next recruiting go-round.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Recruiting Big Board is a feature Tigerillustrated.com releases to subscribers periodically throughout the year as we take an inside look at where Clemson stands with the notable names on its board.
ALSO SEE: Recruiting Big Board - Offensive Line | Recruiting Big Board: Linebacker | Recruiting Big Board: Defensive End | Recruiting Big Board: Wideout
Today’s breakdown: Cornerback
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news