Just sign up HERE for your FREE MEMBERSHIP to receive unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com!

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com , The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special FREE MEMBERSHIP until August Camp!

Jefferson (Ga.) high-four star linebacker Sammy Brown announced his commitment to Clemson on Monday. Brown had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Dabo Swinney stuck his neck out to give the prospect an offer several months before he told others that doors would open for their class.

“Nothing specific really happened during the visit that made me commit,” Brown told Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney. "I prayed about it all week and after Saturday I just kind of felt like it was God’s will for me to go to Clemson. I just felt like the connections I had with the commits, players and coaches was like no other. It just felt like a gut feeling leading me there.”

Brown (6-2, 220), ranked No. 23 nationally by Rivals.com, held offers from all the national and regional programs commensurate to his recruiting profile.

Ohio State, Tennessee and Oklahoma were included in his finalists, and Alabama also pursued.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But Brown notably picked the Tigers over reigning national champions Georgia, which has tended to get the ones it has wanted in his neighborhood and their backyard.

“Clemson was at the top for most of the time,” Brown told Gorney. “Georgia would come and match it after certain visits but for the most part it was all Clemson.”

His talent and football fit alone make his acquisition cause for celebration.

Clemson's two inside linebackers, juniors Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., both are being bandied about as potential early NFL Draft entrants based on their production. With only five scholarship linebackers returning, and one proven commodity among them, the opportunity is ripe for a higher-upside candidate.

Brown is an accomplished multi-sport athlete who won the 400-meter race in the state's 1A classification while finishing fourth in the 200. He's also a two-time defending state champion in wrestling.

Our off topics forum

Yet winning the Brown sweepstakes accounts means so much more for Clemson.

It's a signature recruiting triumph for defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, who has carried the lead since replacing Brent Venables.

Brown began competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in late elementary school, and the relationships developed over time culminated in Swinney making him the first offer for the 2024 cycle -- picking up the offer in March 2023, three months before offers for his class otherwise began being formalized.