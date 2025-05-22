BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Nine-game conference schedules -- already in existence in the Big Ten, and presumably soon to be in existence for the SEC -- make it easier to question rigorous non-conference scheduling.

Clemson's recently-announced 12-year series with Notre Dame was an effort to "future-proof" the scheduling for both the Tigers and Irish.

Dabo Swinney's scheduling methods are tried and true with him entering his 17th season as head coach, and with more big non-conference games on the way starting with the 2025 season opener against LSU.

So we were surprised earlier this week when a prominent head coach in another conference was clamoring for a weaker schedule ... and a significantly expanded playoff.

SCHEDULING PRIORITIES (For subscribers-only)