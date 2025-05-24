BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

For months, college athletics proceeded under the assumption that April 7 was the end of any remaining uncertainty as it related to the House vs. NCAA settlement.

That's when judge Claudia Wilken was expected to grant final approval to the deal, setting in motion the revenue sharing (to begin this summer) that everyone has been planning for.

Here we are at Memorial Day weekend. And while it still seems likely she approves the deal, it's kind of wild that everyone is still waiting around on a seismic shift that is presumed to take place just a month from now.

Meanwhile, we've got a mountain of questions.

SETTLEMENT SAGA (For subscribers-only)