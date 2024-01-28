BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's elite junior day, dubbed "Elite Retreat," is in the books.

The Tigers played host to 22 recruits, including 15 uncommitted targets.

One source told us Dabo Swinney's storied address to prospects and families went over 2 1/2 hours this year, which we would deem his unofficial record.

That delayed the BBQ dinner and socializing at Swinney's house from convening until after 8 p.m.

As for this particular update ahead of our LOADED Monday Insider, Tigerillustrated.com has additional intel to deliver on Saturday's Elite Junior Day, including a major projection.

