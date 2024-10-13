Sunday Night: Swinney on anniversary, Klubnik, Stellato, Tony Elliott

OPENING STATEMENTS : "I'm excited about another win and I'm really proud of how our team played. I thought everyone did a great job all week long in preparation buying into what we had to do. That's back to back road wins in the conference. It was probably our best game of the season in totality. A lot of good things. It's the first time that we've been down in awhile. It was good to see us not flinch. We just kept our focus on the next play and responded. We did a great job of adjustments throughout the game, so a credit to our staff there.

Clemson (5-1, 4-0), which maintained its No. 10 spot in this week's AP Poll released Sunday, has opened as a 20.5-point favorite over Virginia (4-2, 2-1). The two teams will face one another in Death Valley on Saturday at noon in a game televised by the ACC Network.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media Sunday evening during his weekly news conference upon his staff's further review of Saturday's game between the Tigers and Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

"I thought it was another solid game special teams-wise. A lot of good things that we continue to do there.

"Defensively, we weren't great in the first half. The second half ... -11 yards in the third quarter and only 38 yards in the second half. We created some negative yards and held their quarterback to less than 50-percent. We shut them out in the second half and created some turnovers. They were 3-of-12 on third and fourth down. Barrett and Woodaz continue to play at a high level for us. I saw some really good things up front. Still ... too many penalties. We didn't leverage the ball well at times. We gave up a couple of big plays but they were contested big plays. Still plenty of room for improvement.

"Offensively it was a game where we played really poor last year against them. We had one 17-play drive yesterday. We had 37 first downs and had good balance. And that's what they force you to do. I'm really proud of our offense. We were 5-for-5 on touchdowns in the red zone. Cade was awesome. Mafah continues to be a workhorse for us. We had a lot of guys take advantage of their opportunities. And we took care of the ball. We only gave up one sack, too.

"Our team is getting better. I thought we took a step forward and responded well after losing some momentum early in the game.

"It's good to get back home this week. It will be another tough challenge. It'll be a chance to finish up October in control of what we're trying to do.

"Injury-wise we came through the game good. Hopefully we'll get a couple of these guys back tomorrow. We have a great opportunity this weekend and then an open date. We need a great week of preparation as we build one week at a time."

Q: Because it's your anniversary as head coach, is this day special to you? Do you wake up and have some thoughts dating back to October 13, 2008?

SWINNEY: "It's very special. It's been a special week. Terry Don Phillips came out to practice last week. I always think about it this time of year. Terry Don changed a lot of peoples' lives. Not just him. That team changed a lot of lives, too. They chose to buy into what I asked them to do. I hope that team takes pride in what we're doing today. That team in 2008 and 2009 laid the first brick. But yes, I think about it for sure. I was incredibly blessed to be at the right place at the right time. It seems like two weeks ago. I always take time to be grateful and reflect. It's been a great day."

Q: Troy Stellato continues to stack games where he continues to block well and make big plays. What do you continue to see from him?

SWINNEY: "Toughness and grit. He has missed a lot of time his first couple of years here. He was completely unavailable and into his third year last year. He wasn't cleared to play until our opener last year. He really values being able to play. He gets banged up but somehow finds a way to keep going. He's a tough kid, a tough competitor. He's certainly got skills. He can make contested catches. I'm really happy for him because he has been through a lot. It's good to see him have some success and make a big difference for us. The touchdown catch ... I don't know where else that could have been thrown. Troy is working hard. He's taking advantage of his opportunity. He's been a difference-maker. It's a reflection of the depth that we have at that position.

"He was running real hot when he came here. He had a lot of growing and maturing to do. It was harder than what he thought when he first got to college ... all that goes into it and not just football but everything from a program, commitment, accountability and school standpoint. Then throw in the injuries.

"He has just pushed through. When you overcome, you become. You have to overcome something to become something. He has overcome adversity, challenges and setbacks. You have to choose to keep going and he chose to keep going. When you do that, you grow. He is the epitome of that. He has become a much more mature kid, a much more coachable kid. He has grown immensely from when I first met him and not just as a player but as a young man. He has learned how to take care of his body better. He has come a long way. He is a tough, tough-minded, sure-handed receiver."

Q: Looking ahead to Saturday, what will it be like to see Tony Elliott on the opposing sideline?

SWINNEY: "That'll be strange for sure. Tony is family to me. He's family, he and his wife and boys. I've been around him since 2003. We have had a lot of great times together, doing life together, so I'm really happy for him. It's great to see them having some success. Tony is a great coach and a great leader and he's about all the right things.

"It's always about the game when you get into those situations. You just focus on the game and I know he'll do the same thing. There may be a weird moment here or there with him in the visiting locker room, but at the end of the day it's about the game. It's not about any circumstances. You don't get distracted by circumstances."

Q: In Tony's 11 seasons on your staff, was there a moment or a year where you realized he was on his way to becoming a head coach?

SWINNEY: "He was a captain here. He was a receiver for me. He was just really, really special to be with everyday. And he took a job. He was an engineer with Michelin right out of school and put his sister through college. He showed up at my office two years later and he said he wanted to get into coaching. We had this talk and I challenged him. I told him, 'Find a high school, go volunteer and make sure you love that aspect of it.' He did and next thing you know he said he was going to do it. His wife has a PHD as well. He quit his job and moves down to Orangeburg and was a volunteer down there making nothing.

"So when I knew he was going to be a great coach, it's when he decided to be a volunteer. It was a matter of time before I hired him. He's a natural-born leader. He went down there for two seasons and then Furman hired him and then I was able to bring him in here in the spring of 2011. When I had an opening at coordinator, even though he had never called a play or coordinated an offense, it was really an easy decision. Working with him day in and day out, I knew he would do a great job ... he and Jeff Scott.

"What he was able to help us do over the next 5-7 years was pretty remarkable. I knew this day would come when he quit his job. That's just the type of person he is. When he sets his mind on something, he's going to be great at it."

Q: Would you characterize Cade's play right now as elite?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. Aboslutely. No question. It's only six games but there is no doubt he is playing at an elite level. And I haven't looked at everybody's stats but I'd say he's probably there with the best of the best in the country. He'd be the first to tell you that there is a lot of room for improvement. He is still a developing player. From the first time he got here to where he is now, that's what you expect in a great player and a guy who has the tools that he has. He has grown and has been very coachable. He has grown through success and setbacks. He has a lot of confidence. He is using all of his tools. When he makes a bad play, it doesn't carry over. It's been fun to see it come together. He's got a run game supporting him, too."

