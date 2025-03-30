BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Netting visits from highly-regarded transfer candidates doesn't come with any guarantees for Clemson. But we believe it should foster confidence that the Tigers are going to come out of this window in promising condition -- and certainly much better than things looked if all their returning scholarship players had stayed and were promoted to leading roles.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, much more on the Clemson staff's pursuit of transfer targets as the portal window opening is still less than a week old.

SUNDAY P.M. TRANSFER NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)