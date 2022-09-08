Said Neff: “I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President Clements to ensure we can continue to build on a firm foundation, as Clemson football and Coach Swinney’s leadership are a key driver for our university. Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon. It is critical that Clemson continue to invest in our football program, and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time. The best is yet to come.”

Thursday morning Clemson announced an extension for Swinney to 2031 that will pay him an average annual salary of $11.5 million per year.

This news follows Alabama's late-August announcement that Nick Saban had agreed to an extension through 2030 that will pay him a total of $93.6 million with an average annual salary of $11.7 million, making him the highest-paid college football coach.

Said Swinney: “It is hard for me to believe I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing young people of excellence at Clemson. This agreement is representative of what has been collectively built here and the success we’ve had both academically and athletically. It is a reflection of the ALL IN commitment of so many people, including our players, our staff, our fans, our administration and our University leadership. While I am certainly proud of our accomplishments on the field, the most rewarding part remains the relationships forged within this program and the ability to positively impact those around us.

"I am appreciative of the leadership of President Jim Clements, our Board of Trustees and Director of Athletics Graham Neff, and I am thankful for their continued faith in me as well as their steadfast commitment to the future of Clemson Football. Our core mission remains unchanged: Graduate our players, equip them with the tools they need for life, give them a great college experience, and win championships. I do not take for granted the Clemson Family’s unwavering love and support and its faith in our program to carry out that mission every day. It is a blessing to be your head coach and to call Clemson our home.”

In April of 2019, just a few months after Clemson won its second national title in three years, Swinney agreed to a 10-year, $93 million contract extension through 2028. That deal started at $8.25 million annually and was to increase to $10 million a year by 2027 and 2028.

At the time it was the richest coaching contract in college football history.

But Michigan State's move to give Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million extension created a domino effect that surely influenced Clemson's negotiations with Swinney's representation.

Ohio State's Ryan Day now earns $9.5 million. Georgia's Kirby Smart parlayed a national title into a 10-year, $112.5 million deal.

Added Clements: “Over the past 20 years, Coach Swinney has impacted our football program, our university and the entire Clemson area community, in profound ways. The culture of success and achievement he has instilled in our student-athletes, through both on-field victories and academic accomplishments, is truly remarkable. I’m excited Dabo, Kathleen, and their family will remain part of the Clemson Family for years to come.”

