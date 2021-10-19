Swinney on continuity, offensive line, LSU opening, Charleston, Pitt
CLEMSON | Tuesday morning Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media at his weekly news conference, this time to discuss preparation ahead of Clemson's Saturday matchup with No. 23 Pitt (5-1, 2-0).
The No. 24-ranked Tigers (4-2, 3-1) are a 3.5-point underdog to the Panthers. The two teams will square off at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game televised by ESPN.
The following is an abbreviated transcript from Swinney's Tuesday news conference.
OPENING STATEMENTS: "When Pitt's quarterback scrambles, it usually leads to a big play. He keeps them on schedule. It's a very physical group. We have to match that. They have a top 10 offense in several categories.
"Defensively, they lost two ends from last year but have a lot of experience, still. They're very physical. No. 8 is one of the more disruptive players we have seen on tape. He is a guy who knows how to play the game. They are an aggressive group. They will force the issue. They don't give you a chance to figure things out. They are a 4-3, press-man kind of team. They have a lot of experience in the secondary. No. 21 is a great player. They're very aggressive at linebacker. This is a complete team."
Q: What was the key for you defensively in this game last year?
SWINNEY: "We turned them over. They had some inexperienced linemen. Pickett is a rhythm thrower. You can't let him get comfortable. He's too good. He has seen every coverage. He's like Skalski playing linebacker. He's got really good players around him. We turned them over early last year and then we made some big plays, huge plays. The turnovers were critical. We were able to get some pressure on him."
Q: What is the biggest difference in Pickett then to now?
SWINNEY: "Their offensive line is a very experienced group now and he's playing with a lot of confidence behind them. He is a sixth-year guy, very well-coached and very confident. There is no greater teacher than experience. He is applying all the lessons he has learned throughout his career. He understands all the nuances. He is an NFL player. There's no doubt about that."
Q: Tony Elliott said yesterday that some players are pressing. Have you seen that?
SWINNEY: "There's no question about that. How else do you explain some of the things that you see from some of our best players. I think some of it is human nature, especially in today's world. When I was coming up someone wrote a bad article and you hoped that your grandmother didn't read it. Now, everyone has a forum. That's all they get now ... hearing how bad they are and how bad their coaches stink. As a young person, you have to learn how to block that stuff out. If you don't, you don't play free and you get bogged down.
"This group offensively is burdened by disappointment, expectations and outside noise. As a coach, you fight that. You fight it all the time. It's a loud, loud world we live in. If you don't put your armor on everyday, you'll suffer. As I always say, ships don't sink because of the water around them. They sink because water gets in them. You can't let all that stuff in. It's why I'm proud of D.J. His best game was this past one. He's really improving.
"We're still Clemson. We have a great group of guys. They're just not very confident right now. They have to quit reading what y'all write and stay away from twitter. Same thing if it's great. Either one is terrible for you. This is a team that has competed its butt off. All we focus on is the bad. There is a lot of good. Again, we don't have excuses. There aren't any. But people focus on what we don't have. We have started eight different guys up front and three different centers but we have to make it work. It can affect you but we've got what we got. We have all we need. We just need to make some plays that are there. And they are there. We have to execute and continue to believe in the right things."
Q: Will Ladson be back this week? E.J?
SWINNEY: "Frank is day-to-day. E.J. looks good. He responded well to the scope. We didn't even know that was going to happen. We made the decision last week to go ahead and do it. The good news is there was no ligament damage. He is responding well, but I don't know if it's a week or two weeks. That (scope) was his knee."
Q: An update on Shipley?
SWINNEY: "I don't know if this week (is reasonable). He moved around some last night. Definitely by Thursday we will have more of an idea of what he can do. Too early now."
Q: What's the status at center now?
SWINNEY: "I am proud of Trotter. Man, that kid played well. He hasn't played all year. He just got notified at breakfast that he was playing. He just got a club off of his hand. We've had three different centers play.
"Last year we didn't have depth on the offensive line but we had great continuity. This year we come in with more depth but can't get continuity because of injuries. Last week we had 14 scholarship guys out, including four linemen. Then you have COVID stuff. You don't want to have musical chairs on the offensive line. You want continuity. Hopefully the second half of the season, six games left, we'll develop that. We have a lot of ball left. We saw some continuity for the first time against BC.
"We're running the ball well now and we're creating some opportunities in the passing game. We just need to execute there. We're doing some good things and have improved but haven't put it all together. At some point we will. We have all we need to be a great football team."
Q: Can you comment on Joseph Charleston's departure?
SWINNEY: "He came to me last week and feels like he wants to get a fresh start somewhere. It's always disappointing but I'm just kind of numb to it now. Eventually y'all will quit reporting it. It'll be like, 'Oh, by the way.' That's the world we have created. I love Joseph. He's a really good player. He has had some unfortunate issues, he has had injuries and missed a lot of camp. Other guys have taken advantage of opportunities. You'd like to see him finish here but everyone has to make their own decisions. That's the world we are in today. He wants to go somewhere in January. I love his mom and dad. They are super, super people. We are thankful we had a couple of years with him. We wish him well."
Q: Your thoughts on playing right away upon transferring?
SWINNEY: "That's the world we have created. Every school is going to deal with that and a lot. Some cases there is a right time for that stuff but it's not always the best thing. But again, that is what has been created and we have to make it work."
Q: With some of the drops and blocking issues at receiver, have you spent some extra time with that group in practice?
SWINNEY: "I spend time with everybody on this roster. It's not just the receivers. It's everywhere. It's a funk. It's a stink and we have to get rid of it. It's lingering in the car. Y'all remember that Seinfeld show where there was this stink in the car. We need to get rid of it. The good news is we are still Clemson. We have great kids. We're in a funk but we have to play out of it. We'll look back on this several years and say, 'Y'all remember how bad we stunk then?' It's frustrating because we're not used to it around here. We'll get it turned around."
Q: One of the national writers has used your name in connection with LSU job opening and said the AD wants to speak with you.
SWINNEY: "I'm going to tell him to talk to you, Phil Kornblut. I'll tell him to go to PhilKornblut.com. I'll let you negotiate that.
"This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about ... right here. That's for sure."
Q: Would you like to see more variety in the ACC scheduling rotation?
SWINNEY: "I have said that for many years. You have to figure out a way with the crossover rivalries. For us it's Georgia Tech. You would have to do away with that for some time. I personally would like to see more of a rotation, but it gets harder with conferences expanding. In a few years, we're going to be having a different conversation."
Q: I'm not going to ask you about the transfer portal this week but ...
SWINNEY: "Oh. Call Philkornblut.com."
Q: What do you make of a coach who wins a national championship and within two years, he is out of a job?
SWINNEY: "Nothing surprises me. There's not much patience anymore. There are always mitigating circumstances. I don't know other people's business. Some of the greatest coaches we have ever had weren't very good early or maybe the consistency wasn't there early. It's a tough business. That's for sure. That's why I'm proud of the national titles and six straight playoffs. It's hard to do and it's hard to win. Maybe the Clemson people have more appreciation for that this year.
"The consistency we have had for over a decade, that's what is so positive for me. That's what everyone wants. And it's hard to achieve. We have been a very consistent program and it's something I have always focused on. I'm always program-focused and it has served us well. It will continue to serve us well. But to your question, it is the world we live in."
