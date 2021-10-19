Swinney on continuity, offensive line, LSU opening, Charleston, Pitt

CLEMSON | Tuesday morning Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media at his weekly news conference, this time to discuss preparation ahead of Clemson's Saturday matchup with No. 23 Pitt (5-1, 2-0). The No. 24-ranked Tigers (4-2, 3-1) are a 3.5-point underdog to the Panthers. The two teams will square off at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game televised by ESPN. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! The following is an abbreviated transcript from Swinney's Tuesday news conference. ALSO SEE: Tuesday Insider Notes | Common theme | Klubnik on shoulder injury, recruiting, Clemson's season | Monday Clemson Football Nuggets | Monday Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments OPENING STATEMENTS: "When Pitt's quarterback scrambles, it usually leads to a big play. He keeps them on schedule. It's a very physical group. We have to match that. They have a top 10 offense in several categories. "Defensively, they lost two ends from last year but have a lot of experience, still. They're very physical. No. 8 is one of the more disruptive players we have seen on tape. He is a guy who knows how to play the game. They are an aggressive group. They will force the issue. They don't give you a chance to figure things out. They are a 4-3, press-man kind of team. They have a lot of experience in the secondary. No. 21 is a great player. They're very aggressive at linebacker. This is a complete team."

Dabo Swinney's team is a rare underdog in ACC competition this week. (AP)

Q: What was the key for you defensively in this game last year? SWINNEY: "We turned them over. They had some inexperienced linemen. Pickett is a rhythm thrower. You can't let him get comfortable. He's too good. He has seen every coverage. He's like Skalski playing linebacker. He's got really good players around him. We turned them over early last year and then we made some big plays, huge plays. The turnovers were critical. We were able to get some pressure on him." Q: What is the biggest difference in Pickett then to now? SWINNEY: "Their offensive line is a very experienced group now and he's playing with a lot of confidence behind them. He is a sixth-year guy, very well-coached and very confident. There is no greater teacher than experience. He is applying all the lessons he has learned throughout his career. He understands all the nuances. He is an NFL player. There's no doubt about that." Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Q: Tony Elliott said yesterday that some players are pressing. Have you seen that? SWINNEY: "There's no question about that. How else do you explain some of the things that you see from some of our best players. I think some of it is human nature, especially in today's world. When I was coming up someone wrote a bad article and you hoped that your grandmother didn't read it. Now, everyone has a forum. That's all they get now ... hearing how bad they are and how bad their coaches stink. As a young person, you have to learn how to block that stuff out. If you don't, you don't play free and you get bogged down. "This group offensively is burdened by disappointment, expectations and outside noise. As a coach, you fight that. You fight it all the time. It's a loud, loud world we live in. If you don't put your armor on everyday, you'll suffer. As I always say, ships don't sink because of the water around them. They sink because water gets in them. You can't let all that stuff in. It's why I'm proud of D.J. His best game was this past one. He's really improving. "We're still Clemson. We have a great group of guys. They're just not very confident right now. They have to quit reading what y'all write and stay away from twitter. Same thing if it's great. Either one is terrible for you. This is a team that has competed its butt off. All we focus on is the bad. There is a lot of good. Again, we don't have excuses. There aren't any. But people focus on what we don't have. We have started eight different guys up front and three different centers but we have to make it work. It can affect you but we've got what we got. We have all we need. We just need to make some plays that are there. And they are there. We have to execute and continue to believe in the right things." Q: Will Ladson be back this week? E.J? SWINNEY: "Frank is day-to-day. E.J. looks good. He responded well to the scope. We didn't even know that was going to happen. We made the decision last week to go ahead and do it. The good news is there was no ligament damage. He is responding well, but I don't know if it's a week or two weeks. That (scope) was his knee."