OPENING STATEMENTS : "Nothing has changed since last night. Brutally painful to watch it all over again. So many opportunities to win the game. Our players and coaches absolutely laid it on the line. We did a lot of things again that indicate winning. We out-gained them, we were physical, more first downs, never trailed in regulation ... so many good things. We just literally needed one more play to win the game ... offense, defense, kicking game. Our guys played their tails off. That's as good a second half of defense as I've seen in a long time. We held them to one yard rushing in the second half. They were 5-of-15 on third down. We did a lot of things. We just had a few critical errors.

Swinney spoke on numerous topics, as usual, while also providing an update on injuries and of course looking ahead to a week of practice leading up to next Saturday's road matchup with Syracuse.

CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's 31-24 overtime loss to No. 4 Florida State upon further film review from his coaching staff earlier in the day.

"I am super proud of our players and how they played. Offensively, same as defense. So many good things. Cade Klubnik had his best game. Our receivers, backs and tight ends made plays. We had three starters out. Our offensive line did not give up a sack. You feel like you're about to go up by two scores and we give up the sack and TD. That has been the story of our two losses. It's not just a turnover. It's points off turnovers. I have never been a part of anything like that. It's painful. I do know that worm will turn. It's really that simple. That's why we're 2-2. We can't let the scoreboard make us lose sight of the good things that we are doing.

"We really laid it on the line. Tough, tough game to bounce back from. Our guys will do that. We are made of the right things. We will bounce back. I know our record isn't what we want it to be, but if we continue to play like we're playing, we'll have a good year.

"Injury-wise, we came through pretty good. We got a best-case scenario with Nate Wiggins. Everybody else looks to be good ... just some normal treatment."



Q: What is the good news on Nate?

SWINNEY: "Just more of a bone bruise. No ligament damage, so that's the good news."

Q: Have you ever - in all of your years - seen so many catastrophic turnovers?

SWINNEY: "No I have not. I've had people look it up. It's just crazy. Last year we gave up 38 points off of turnovers in 14 games. We have given up 36 in four games this year. I know no one wants to hear that, but those are the facts. We have lost games around here where I am pissed off because we played terrible or whatever, but our guys have played their butts off. We have just had some crazy situations. I know what perception is, but the reality is we are just several plays away from being undefeated and in the top 5. We can still be a hell of a team.

"I've just never been a part of anything like this ... crazy stuff, pick-sixes, scoop-and-scores. Literally yesterday you change one play whether it's offense or defense or special teams and we win. It's that simple. We're playing better now than we were in the first few games of 2016. We had six turnovers in the first four games that year but gave up no points off of that.

"It's one of those things where we have to keep going and press on. I've been doing it long enough to know that we will get our way through it. You'll have adversity and crazy things go against you. We know what perception and reality is. We will keep pressing on and moving forward. We have played better every single week as far as what you have to do to win games ... physicality, execution, details. The ball security and titanic proportion of those issues have cost us two games."

Q: Your last trip close to the end zone, were there thoughts of throwing it up to one of your receivers in the end zone to see if he could make a play?

SWINNEY: "Ah yeah, yeah. We went through everyting this morning as a staff and listening to Garrett's comments. It's probably one call he wishes he would have had back. Our guys gave us plenty of opportunities to win, for sure. They kind of lit us up with some cover-zero. I really like the third down call. We just didn't fit it up right. I thought he called a heck of a game. Again, he gave us a chance to win."

Q: You've complimented players a lot. What's your opinion of what you and your coaches can do to turn this around?

SWINNEY: "I'm not sure what things you are talking about. The biggest thing is when you watch the tape, everything you ask them to do, they're doing ... playing their tails off. There are a couple of situational things where you just have to keep teaching. We had a protection breakdown, something we work on all week. We got hit there and it was a critical play. We just have to all take ownership. Again, it's way, way more good than bad. Even had we won the game, we'd still be sitting here talking about communication breakdowns, a couple of bad penalties, the third and one in overtime ... those things that would still be there. There is always stuff. We wasted a timeout on third down. We had a bust on the two-minute drive which led to a 3-man rush.

"Everything that you need to do to win the game except the critical turnover was there. I knew going in that we wouldn't win if we didn't win the turnover margin. I'm super pleased with our defensive line. I thought we made a ton of competitive plays. We disrupted the quarterback and made him uncomfortable. That's why we played as much man coverage as we did. Just unfortunate, though.

"That one will leave a scar. I'll live with that one forever. Probably the 2010 Florida State game down there we led the entire game. You look at Auburn in 2010 and maybe the 2014 FSU game. Maybe the 2015 natty. That's how I felt. All of those games you felt like you did everything you needed to do to win. And those stick with you. I have a lot of scars. But those scars healed up and we keep fighting for another day. We have a bunch of great people here. Let's see if we can find a way to win this week. Tomorrow is a big day with our team. We'll reset this thing. It's another tough challenge this week."