Swinney on injuries, transfer portal, Syracuse

Q: How do you feel like you got better during the open date? SWINNEY: "We're dang sure better than we were this time a week ago. We got better because we're healthier. We had more time to work on Clemson. From a staff standpoint, we had time to work hard on our crossover study. That's always a valuable tool of information for us. We just got some guys healthy and in a better place." Q: What's the status of Darnell Jefferies? Also Demonte Capehart? SWINNEY: "Capehart is back. It's his first week in practice. He had the knee surgery and was limited. He was on ice for a little while. Going to be a great player and does some natural things. Hopefully he can be a guy who will have some more opportunities in the second half. Darnell just hasn't had an opportunity yet. He knows what to do. It's just a coach's decision there. "I'm pleased with what Ruke has done, too. Tre' has battled hard all year and has gotten better. Payton has made improvement. He's a big, huge body in there. Etinosa has come on. He is disruptive and has grown. A silver lining for Tyler and Bryan being out is that we are developing depth. It's exciting. We are going to have a lot of talented, functional, guys. That group has played well and has stepped up." Q: Any important revelations that came from the crossover work you did during the open date? SWINNEY: "No real revelations. It's always a good helpful tool. It's something you want to use to your advantage." Q: Is this a game where you might see some opportunities to take some shots down the field? SWINNEY: "I think we will have to run the ball first. Nobody wants to be run on. if we can run, we will have opportunities in the pass game. Hopefully that is kind of the next step. You have to win the line of scrimmage and run when people are giving you opportunities to run the ball. We have some dudes outside and a big-armed quarterback but opposing coordinators said hey let's see you run the ball and we didn't. Not a lot of opportunities downfield throwing the ball when there are eight people deep. "Wake Forest was able to run the ball and did a lot of play-action, a lot of RPO stuff and they made some plays. Same thing with Syracuse. They were able to run the ball and that creates explosive opportunities. You have to commit. You can't just sit there and play coverage when you have a quarterback who can run like the guy Syracuse has. You have to stop the run, otherwise you're not winning."

Q: Do you feel like you're getting there? Do you feel like you're ready to explode offensively? SWINNEY: "We have missed big opportunities. The best we've been was this past game. It was all there. We made some really good plays. We also moved the ball off the goal line several times. We settled for some field goals but made a lot of plays. We missed some, too. We had three or four big drops, three or four missed throws, plays we needed to make. We need to come out of games where we don't have seven or eight plays that we aren't making, plays that are there. We just have to put it all together. We were close this last game." Q: What's the status of Justyn Ross, Frank Ladson and E.J. Williams? SWINNEY: "Justyn is great. He's fine. He's doing great. The week off was good for him, for sure. Frank is still battling and E.J. is battling. E.J. hasn't been healthy in awhile. Frank has been a day-to-day guy battling a groin. Hopefully he will be in a better spot by Friday night. I'm pleased with Ajou Ajou and Beaux and Dacari. Grisham has done a good job of cross-training and creating some depth there." Q: Any chance Shipley goes soon? SWINNEY: "Not this week, no. He's amazing. He and Tyler Davis, they're amazing. They just respond differently. They're both grinders. They attack everything. Their focus is on rehab now. We thought Shipley might be done (for the year) initially but he'll be back sooner than later. Same with Tyler Davis. Will is off crutches and making great progress." Q: Syracuse isn't going as fast offensively as they used to, but they do eat up a lot of clock. SWINNEY: "Ain't no doubt about that, man. We have to be efficient holding them. We have to be effective against the run. We lost up there in 2017. We were terrible defensively that night. We could not get off the field. We gave up 99 plays and ended up getting beat. Third down is critical. We have to get off the field. We have to win the line of scrimmage and we have to tackle. There will be some one-on-one tackles in a game like this. Their quarterback breaks tackles and gets away from people. Tackling will be at a premium Friday. We will have to be really disruptive up front." Q: Any update on Mario Goodrich and Fred Davis? SWINNEY: "Mario is good. Fred is not quite ready but he's close. He's much better. The week off was good for him. He had a pretty good ankle sprain. I don't think he'll be ready this week."