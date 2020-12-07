TigerIllustrated - Swinney on Shane Beamer, injuries, Notre Dame & more

-- On Jake Venables : "He's going to have surgery tomorrow. I would think he would be out (for Charlotte), but I have not gotten that confirmed. He will have to have a plate put in tomorrow."

-- Thoughts on Shane Beamer : "I think they made a good hire. I consider Shane a friend. He is a good person. I have known him a long time. He has always stayed in touch over the years. He has a sweet wife. He's a great, great family guy. I have tons of respect for his entire family. Frank Beamer is one of the good guys in this business and he became a friend. Shane was with Woody at Mississippi State. I think he is a really good person and has been very successful as a football coach. He is at our rival but I have a lot of respect for him as a man, as a father and has a football coach. They hired a good man."

-- Advice you would give Beamer: "Just be yourself. He knows what he needs to do. I reached out to him last week and had a good conversation with him. Just surround yourself with good people. Be an inside out program. That's where it starts."

-- On James Skalski (any concern about availability moving forward): "I don't think so. Anything can happen. It's football. Every time you step in between the lines, it is a tough game. As far as where we are today, I think he is in a good spot."

-- Any worry about over-analysis for the ACC title game? "It's basically an open date and both teams have that. It's game 11 for us. We are who we are and they are who they are. The things that got you there, you're not going to get away from that. It comes down to execution and taking care of the ball. We had three turnovers there, did not play well up front and gave up big plays. We have a lot that we need to clean up, things that we can control. That's where it starts for us. You have to go make the plays. You don't necessarily trick people. You need to out-execute them. You have to go earn it."

-- Your appraisal of the reserve linebackers from Saturday: "I was proud of those guys. We have guys out all of a sudden and then they go in ... Kane, LaVonta and I thought Mike Jones had a good second half, as did Trenton Simpson. They took advantage of their opportunity and did a nice job for us. They played with great energy. Keith and Kane got better as the game went on. LaVonta makes plays and shows up when he is in there. It is a good group and we knew that coming into the season. They're very committed and work their tails off to be ready if they are called upon."

-- What made you decide to reach out to Shane Beamer? "I have just known him a long time. We have always stayed in touch over the years. When I heard he might have a shot, I just reached out to him and wished him well. I have always had a lot of respect for him and wish him well in all but one game. Excited for him and happy for him and his family."

-- Thoughts on early signing day next week: "Pretty much the hay is in the barn there. We do have some of our signing day stuff this week as far as some planning that we will execute on signing day. It's all good. We are excited about that. It should be a good day for the Tigers."

-- The consistency of Clemson football in recent years: "It's really special. Not many people get a chance to experience a championship game, let alone six in a row with an opportunity to get back to the playoffs. That is what we want to be known for. We will not win a national title every year. We want to be committed to excellence year in and year out. We don't take shortcuts and compromise. You do that and you can live with the results.

"This is our eighth championship game in 12 years. Back in 2009, we had not won a championship here in 20 years. We wanted to build a model of consistency and that is what we have been able to do. I'm just so proud of everyone in our organization and most importantly our young men because they have to buy in and they have. It's about doing the little things well."

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!