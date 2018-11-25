Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media late Sunday afternoon as part of his weekly teleconference, though this one was in conjunction with the ACC Championship game to be played in Charlotte (N.C.) next weekend. The Tigers (12-0, 8-0) will face Coastal Division winner Pittsburgh (7-5, 6-2).

OPENING STATEMENTS: "I'm proud of our team and our staff. We have had a historic season. I'm just proud of our team and our seniors. To be 12-0 is an amazing accomplishment. For us to be the first team to win four straight division titles is a great accomplishment. And we're excited about representing the Atlantic in Charlotte. It's been a fun and fast year. Seems that way. We look forward to a great night in Charlotte."



Q: Have you had a chance to sit back and watch the South Carolina game tape? Some observations from what you were able to see on film, especially the secondary?

SWINNEY: "Oh yeah. We've watched the game. First of all, to win five state titles in a row, I'm super proud of our team. We won and won by three touchdowns. But we're always trying to improve and get better. Offensively, our best performance of the year and defensively the worst performance of the year. Last night was a night where the defense needed our offense. We played our worst game defensively and still won by three touchdowns. That speaks to the strength of our team. The balance we had on offense was great. Just dominant.

"Defensively, a poor night. We did not play smart. Our awareness was not good. We had several busts and misalignment and poor technique on some plays. It was one thing after another. And then give them credit, too. Their quarterback played great. We have to own that. No. 1 and No. 13 had career nights. We also had three sacks, a turnover and two goal line stands, but ... not anywhere near our standards around here.

"The bad news is we played our worst game defensively and the good news is that we can play much better. We know that because we've got the film to prove it. We didn't adjust well as coaches and we'll learn from that.

"I've been a part of this thing for 16 years. I just want to win by one more point. If that gets to a point where it's not enough, it's time for me to move on to somewhere else. I won't ever apologize for a 21-point win over an in-state rival. Ever! And you people who suggests that it felt like a loss need to check yourselves. For all those people out there who want to complain about five wins in a row and to win by three touchdowns, that's shameful. That's a lack of respect for our program and for our coaches and players. I hope you write that.

"12-0 football team. A senior class who has won 52 games. And we've got people complaining. Give me a break. If 12-0 ain't good enough, it's time to seek other places. Make sure you get that."

Q: Did you change your approach the rest of the way after you lost to Pitt in 2016? Did it alter anything you did in practices?

SWINNEY: "They just came in here and outplayed us that day. Their quarterback had a heck of a day. There were a million yards in the game. We couldn't stop them. We were very fortunate. If I remember correctly, it seemed like everyone lost on that day. Had that not happened, we might have been knocked out of the playoffs. The team responded. That's all you can do. It's hard to be undefeated. Our team responded well. We're excited about playing Pitt for sure. Our seniors, it's their only home loss. They went 27-1 at home. I know they're excited."

Q: Some of the disappointment you've noticed from the fan base, is that a direct correlation to you having raised the bar and expectations which are so high now? Do you feel fans are spoiled?

SWINNEY: "I'll say it one more time. We've had eight 10+ win seasons. We've won five state titles in a row. We're 12-0. If that's not enough for some people, that's sad. There have been some comments and some articles pushed my way. This program is never going to be that way. I'm not going to stand for that. It's too hard to win. These players work too hard. The goal is to win. Period. That's just the way it is.

"I don't want us to be ever be a program that does not appreciate winning. When you win by three touchdowns and you have people who can't appreciate that, that's really sad. Just look around college football. There are a lot of places out there who'd love to have the program we have here. I can assure you of that."

Q: You're playing your fourth different Coastal opponent. How much crossover tape have you been able to watch of Pitt?

SWINNEY: "No different in playing another opponent. We've got a bunch of tape we can study. I've seen them on crossover probably three times this year. I've seen them live a couple of times. Pat has done a good job. They're excited to represent the Coastal. It's all about these four quarters, though. It doesn't matter what your records are or what happened last week. This is championship football. The winner will hold up the trophy. We're excited about the challenge. We'll have a heck of a week and do everything we can to make history."

Q: Your program has done a great job of blocking out distractions and facing the moment well. I'm guessing the same will be true this week, despite the fact that you're heavy favorites.

SWINNEY: "I think we have been heavy favorites in 12 games. It's business as usual. We've had seven straight wins by 20 points or more. That's a Clemson record. We just try to focus on our business. It doesn't matter who we play. If we sat around and worried about what we're favored by or who we play, we wouldn't be consistent. We have played well for the most part. We're 12-0. We haven't played perfect. They don't call games after a quarter. You play four quarters. Our team has done an amazing job all year long. We just want to go empty our tank and finish this thing the right way and try to be ACC Champs for the 18th time in our school's history."

Q: How much did you know about Pat Narduzzi before he got to Pitt? What do you think of the job he's done at Pitt?

SWINNEY: "I did not know him but knew of him. I believe he was at Michigan State. I've gotten to know him. I just think he is a great fit for their program. I think of toughness and grit when I think of their program. He's passionate and loves the players. He's got a defensive background. Their team is built that way. He has an identity that he believes in. His team takes on that identity. Got a lot of respect for Pat and who he is as a person. A great coach."

Q: Talk about Pitt's running game. What do you think of their ground game based on what you've seen so far?

SWINNEY: "We have to get a good plan put together. It all goes back to the trenches. Every week the first thing with our plan is to run the ball and figure out what we need to do to stop the run. There's a certain style of play you have to employ to win versus the run game. We'll challenge our guys and we'll see if we can slow them down."

Q: Talk about Trevor Lawrence and his preparation for a game like this. I know you've been impressed with him thus far.

SWINNEY: "We've had five quarterbacks who have represented us in ACC title games. Trevor had an unbelievable game last night. Just wow. He has really settled in. He is confident in what he's doing. He's making plays with his legs. He's just going to continue to improve. This will be a fun experience for him. This is one of the reasons he came here. He's got a division title and a state title. He's now going to try to win a conference title. He'll do everything possible this week to prepare to go play well."

