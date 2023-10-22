CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's double overtime loss to Miami. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! Clemson (4-3, 2-3) will travel to Raleigh to face N.C. State (4-3, 1-2) next Saturday. The following is an abbreviated transcript of Sunday evening's teleconference. ALSO SEE: Clemson's rude awakening | The Day After | South Beached | See subscribers' reaction to Clemson's double overtime loss to Miami OPENING STATEMENTS: "Tough film to have to watch and relive that. Incredibly disappointing loss. My heart hurts for our players. Just incredibly disappointing to be in position to win but not get over the hump. I give Miami credit. They made one more play than we did. We've had a lot of good times around here and we're going to have a lot more. We've had some bad times, too, and this is one of those times. We'll try to finish well. Good news is we get another opportunity to play this week.

Dabo Swinney is 11-2 versus N.C. State, Clemson's upcoming opponent. (AP)

"Obviously the biggest disappointment is the turnovers and that is my responsibility. Defensively we played an amazing first half. Offensively we came out with back to back scores in the second half and then we couldn't get the ball. They had the ball for 13:40 in the fourth quarter. It was a tale of two halves. But again, the turnover margin continues to be a big problem for us. We lead the country in fumbles. We were not efficient at all running the ball. You have to be efficient running it and we were not. And we did not do a good job stopping the run in the fourth. It was our worst game in terms of third down stops. We had a 10-point lead with eight minutes and 30 seconds left and we didn't finish. "The 80-yard run there early, we had a guy there who was outside and he should have been inside. We had some missed tackles and missed fits on a few other plays. Offensively, the positive was our passing game. We made a lot of big plays, almost 17 yards per completion. Tyler Brown, Briningstool, Antonio, they all made some plays. We had a couple of good drives in the first half but didn't score ... one we have a touchdown if we just hold onto the ball for another millisecond. Weitz hit two big kicks, so that was a positive for us. Obviously the last play was incredibly disappointing. "We have a huge job to do as coaches. We're down in the valley right now and we have to rally around each other and block out all the noise. If we can put it all together, we can be a good team but we have to play complementary football. Everyone is incredibly disappointed with where we are. "Injury-wise we have some guys banged up. We'll know more on some guys tomorrow. We'll see how that all plays out." Q: Cade has come a long way in some areas, but given some of the ball protection issues, is there any consideration to going with Hunter Helms and sitting Cade? SWINNEY: "No. Cade gives us the best chance to win. We really believe that. His good is really good. We just have to grow through some growing pains with him. I really believe he's going to be a great one. Just definitely some miscues as well. We have to grow through it with him right now. That's where we are. He gives us the best chance." Q: On the last play where Cade contradicted your call, did Deshaun or Trevor ever do that? SWINNEY: "There was no green light. That's just a handoff call. There was no other option. You have to play within the system. It was perfectly blocked. The only guy left was the safety and we needed just six inches. For whatever reason he pulled it. "That guy is busting his butt and trying to make a play. I don't have any problem with his will to win and effort and toughness, but you just have to play within the system. There are times when you have those green lights but that was not one of those times. He'll learn from it." Q: Looking back on the five sacks Miami got, what did those come down to? SWINNEY: "It was mostly on the offensive line. We didn't protect well and didn't pick up the twist game well at all. Mostly the offensive line ... just a poor job. We didn't play as well as we needed to right there." Q: Both Cristobal and Guidry said last week that the tempo of North Carolina got to them. Was there some thought to doing that last night? SWINNEY: "Yes. We had a few tempo plays built in. Maybe we could have done more. They were really challenging us from a man standpoint, so we weren't as efficient with it. Definitely something we'd like to do more of."