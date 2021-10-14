Syracuse's starting lineup and players' star ratings as recruits

No. 25-ranked Clemson (3-2, 2-1) will square off against Syracuse (3-3, 0-2) Friday night in the Carrier Dome. The Tigers, a 14-point favorite, have taken three in a row from the Orange and lead the series 7-2 all-time.

In this rundown, check out Syracuse's starting lineup and its contributors' star ratings as recruits out of high school.

Three of the Orange's starters listed below are transfers - (OL) Chris Bleich (Florida), (QB) Garrett Shrader (Mississippi State) and (DB) Jason Simmons (New Mexico State).

