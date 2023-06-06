T.J. MOORE TO CLEMSON
Clemson's quest to restock the receiver cupboard with dynamic playmakers just scored another major hit.
Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star Terrance "TJ" Moore has announced his commitment to Clemson.
Moore (6-4, 190) also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami and many more.
Clemson and Florida had emerged as the two frontrunners down the stretch, with the Gators holding Moore's No. 1 designation exiting the spring.
The Tigers and receivers coach Tyler Grisham made a strong impression on Moore with his introductory visit for their victory against Louisville in early November.
They would be the standard against which all suitors were measured thereafter.
Florida didn't get him on campus until March and made a slingshot move with two appearances in rapid succession during the spring.
But Clemson hadn't come remotely close to taking its shot yet, and attracting Moore and his family to the June official visit weekend swung momentum strongly and decidedly back in the Tigers' favor.
Moore's Florida official visit, originally scheduled for the following weekend, would not materialize.
As a sophomore, Moore posted 42 catches for 1,021 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He extends Clemson's pipeline of touted Tampa, Fla., receiver signees during the Dabo Swinney era -- featuring Artavis Scott, Deon Cain and Ray Ray McCloud.
CLEMSON's 2023 PUBLIC COMMITMENTS
1. (DB) Tavoy Feagin - Tampa, Fla.
2. (K) Nolan Hauser - Cornleius, N.C.
3. (TE) Christian Bentancur - Woodstock, Ill.
4. (DL) Champ Thompson - Norcross, Ga.
5. (DB) Noah Dixon - LaGrange, Ga.
6. (RB) David Eziomume - Kennesaw, Ga.
7. (LB) Drew Woodaz - Tampa, Fla.
8. (DL) Hevin Brown-Shuler - Atlanta, Ga.
9. (LB) Sammy Brown - Jefferson, Ga.
10. (WR) T.J. Moore - Tampa, Fla.
