Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star Terrance "TJ" Moore has announced his commitment to Clemson.

Clemson's quest to restock the receiver cupboard with dynamic playmakers just scored another major hit.

Moore (6-4, 190) also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami and many more.

Clemson and Florida had emerged as the two frontrunners down the stretch, with the Gators holding Moore's No. 1 designation exiting the spring.

The Tigers and receivers coach Tyler Grisham made a strong impression on Moore with his introductory visit for their victory against Louisville in early November.

They would be the standard against which all suitors were measured thereafter.

Florida didn't get him on campus until March and made a slingshot move with two appearances in rapid succession during the spring.

But Clemson hadn't come remotely close to taking its shot yet, and attracting Moore and his family to the June official visit weekend swung momentum strongly and decidedly back in the Tigers' favor.