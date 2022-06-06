TERRELL TO CLEMSON

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell announced his commitment Monday, picking the Tigers over Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State. Terrell had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has kicked off the important month of June with a commitment from its first offer for this cycle.

Terrell (5-11, 163), ranked No. 107 nationally by Rivals.com, is the younger brother of former Clemson star corner A.J. Terrell.

Thus his participation at numerous Dabo Swinney Camps while his brother was in college afforded Clemson the unique and intimate opportunity to track his development along the way as well as develop a strong relationship with the prospect and his family.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

"I've been going up there ever since my brother was there, so I know everything about them," Terrell told Tigerillustrated.com recently. "So it feels like home."

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Terrell attended Clemson's elite junior day in January but had not returned to campus until Thursday, when he and his parents traveled in to meet with Swinney and staffers.

Said Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney on Terrell: "Terrell is silky smooth as a cornerback, flips his hips and runs and while he’s not the strongest cornerback ever, the four-star from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake is always in the hip pocket of the receiver. There’s no fooling Terrell who doesn’t bite on double moves, seems to know all the tricks and then has nice length to stick his hand in there to poke it away."

Terrell becomes the fifth commitment for this class and its second cornerback, joining Atlanta (Ga.) St. Francis four-star Branden Strozier. The Tigers also have public commitments from Washington (D.C.) defensive end David Ojiegbe, Birmingham (Ala.) quarterback Christopher Vizzina and Miami (Fla.) wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph. All five of the Tigers' commitments are rated four stars.