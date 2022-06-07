Four-star offensive lineman commits to Clemson

Reed (6-5, 308), ranked No. 143 nationally by Rivals.com , held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Tennesseee, Arkansas and N.C. State among others.

Said Reed Tuesday: "I'd like to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University.

"To have over 29 schools believe in my abilities to play for their university is a blessing in and of itself. Ever since I was a little kid I dreamed of playing football at the next level."

He had scheduled official visits later this month for Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M.

Reed, though, attended the Tigers' spring game in April, and Tigerillustrated.com had cast the needle as swinging in Clemson's favor thereafter.

Clemson brought in five offensive linemen for its official visit gathering this past weekend, with Reed and fellow Lone Star State prospect Harris Sewell the targets at the front of the queue.

Reed makes for the first offensive line commitment for new offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

He also becomes the sixth commitment for Clemson's recruiting class, joining Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Chris Vizzina, Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis four-star corner Branden Strozier, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe and Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell.

"I grew up watching college football on Saturdays and I always knew that one day I'd get my opportunity," Reed added. "If it weren't for the loving support of God, my family, friends and teammates, I wouldn't be where I am today."

Reed had been rated three stars but was upgraded to four stars by Rivals.com on Tuesday with the network's latest release of the Rivals250.

