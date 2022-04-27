THE CLEMSON 30: Dalton Freeman

WHAT HE'S DOING NOW

I'm in Anderson, where I work for HMR Veterans Services. Our corporate offices are based here in Anderson. We have the honor of operating state veterans nursing homes. I'm in long-term care, mainly on the operations and employee side of things, not the clinical side. I interned with this company while I was at Clemson, and technically I've been an employee of theirs for about 10 years. So even when I was in the NFL I would come back and work on a few projects with them in the offseason. When I was transitioning out of the NFL they gave me an opportunity to come back and work with them. I accepted, and I've been very, very happy. It's an extremely rewarding career to serve those who served us.

Dalton Freeman was issued a 5.8 billing from Rivals.com in 2008. (Getty)

I'll never say never to returning to athletics; my dad was in athletics, and his dad was in athletics. I've grown up around it and that's all I've really ever known. But I've thoroughly enjoyed getting away from it a little bit and seeing what else is out there, getting outside of my comfort zone and learning a new business. And as I said, there's nothing more rewarding than taking care of veterans. My wife and I just welcomed our son into the world right before Christmas. We just celebrated our eight-year wedding anniversary last month. We also have a three-and-a-half year-old daughter. We're very, very blessed.

HIS THOUGHTS ON THE STATE OF CLEMSON FOOTBALL

I am extremely proud of Clemson and what Clemson stands for, first and foremost. I tell people all the time: It's not about the X's and O's. I truly believe that Clemson has had the success it's had because Coach Swinney cares more about the people than he does the players. He cares more about the person inside that jersey than the number on the jersey, and he has truly built that program from the inside-out. You continue to see new academic records being set semester after semester. You look at what they've been able to do with the PAW Journey developing these young men. These guys think they're men, but they're really boys and you're turning them into men. You're turning them into great men who are going to be good fathers, good husbands and good leaders out in the community.

Freeman started 49 games at Clemson, becoming a first-team All-American in 2012. (Getty)

Since we're recruiting high-character guys that know how to play football, all the other stuff takes care of itself. Our coaching staff does a tremendous job of developing the talent. We've never had a No. 1 recruiting class, but we've won two national championships within the past few years. So the development side -- as a person, and as an athlete -- is just outstanding. And I think that's because Coach Swinney serves their hearts, not their talents.

HIS TAKE ON THE CURRENT LANDSCAPE OF COLLEGE ATHLETICS AMID THE TRANSFER PORTAL AND NAME, IMAGE AND LIKENESS

I'm very disappointed in the direction of college football, because it will no longer be college football. I firmly believe they have to get a hold of the transfer portal and NIL, and right some of these wrongs. I'm not saying you have to completely do away with these things. When my dad played at Wake Forest in the late 1970s and early 1980s, they gave them a little bit of a stipend and I believe they called it laundry money. It may be $50 a week. Obviously with inflation and 40 years, a lot has changed since then. I'm not saying it should be $50; I don't know how much it should be. I'm not opposed to them getting some cash, because these guys are working more than full-time jobs between mandatory study hall, a full course load, all the requirements that are set before them in the weight room, in the meeting rooms, on the practice field -- it's easily 50 to 60 hours a week. So it is extremely difficult, and it is time-consuming. They don't have time to go out and get jobs and have some of these internships and other opportunities that students have. Therefore I do believe they should receive a little bit of something to put gas in their tank or food on their table.

Freeman is shown here at practice with the New York Jets in May of 2015 at Florham Park, N.J. The Pelion native was a part of the National Football League from 2013-2016. (AP)