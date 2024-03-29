BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Any objective view of Clemson's past 120 minutes of basketball would have to conclude that this team is a legitimate threat to not just reach the Final Four but to cut down the nets late on the night of April 8th.

Because over 120 minutes of basketball thus far in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Clemson has led for 113 minutes, 11 seconds.

Also ...

