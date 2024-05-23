BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In early 2021, the football program needed to raise $11 million to get started on the newest additions to the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

Dabo Swinney met with the biggest donors and made the pitch. Within less than six months, $14 million in cash was raised to set in motion the 100 Yards of Wellness space and the Clemson Athletics Branding Institute that help set the program's facilities apart.

Several months ago Swinney again met with some of the biggest donors and the goal was to raise money for the 110 Society, which Clemson calls the "one-stop shop for all things Clemson NIL and the official partner of Clemson Athletics."

We are told this meeting didn't create the anticipated financial splash, thereby underscoring the challenge faced by not just Clemson but plenty of other schools as they try to navigate the newest frontier in the college athletics arms race.

"This is what the program needs right now, and there's a little bit of resistance there," a Clemson source told Tigerillustrated.com. "I'm not saying we can't get there, but it's been a little bit more difficult than it should be."

THE COMPLICATIONS OF BUILDING AN NIL WAR CHEST (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!