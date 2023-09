BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The picks are in!

You'll want to pull up a chair and take a few minutes to read our lengthy, detailed, forecast on Labor Day's primetime clash between No. 9 Clemson and Duke, the teams' first meeting in five years.

So how will it shake out tomorrow night in Durham?

Let's jump in.

THE FORECAST (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!