Nick Eason has spent the past six months shedding pounds -- 67 and counting after he decided at 392 pounds that his life needed to change.

Part of that change is taking a full accounting of all the turmoil and hardship he's overcome in 42 years.

Eason is fast friends with just about everyone he encounters because of his personable nature, his laughter, his way with words.

Yet most who know him are not acquainted with the extent of this remarkable life, and remarkable story.

For the first time, this Clemson alum and second-year defensive tackles coach gets it all out exclusively to Tigerillustrated.com.

-- He spent his childhood never really knowing his father, who lived seven miles away as Nick lived with two grandparents who struggled to make ends meet.

-- He encountered the legacy of the Jim Crow South while in high school, where his retribution for dating a white girl was a baseball bat to the mouth swung by the girl's father.

-- He watched his college teammate, Brandon Rouse, die in a Clemson movie theater after collapsing and suffering a heart attack.