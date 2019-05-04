Tigerillustrated.com

The strength of the Clemson brand
One-third of Georgia’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the last cycle were really in-state prospects, with another handful living in close proximity or having family in the state.
The year before, the Dawgs broke Alabama’s reign at the top of the Rivals.com standings with 15 of 26 signees coming from the Peach State.
The Crimson Tide only had two in-state signings in the 2018 class, compared to eight the year before when they again finished No. 1.
You have to be good to attract the country’s best recruiting class.
But the point here is, it certainly helps when there’s an abundance of talent available in one’s back yard.
