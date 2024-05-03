BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Back in March, when we took time to fully read and digest Clemson's lawsuit against the ACC, a thought occurred:

This looks like Clemson is laying the groundwork to seek damages.

Thursday, our hunch proved correct with the unsealing of Clemson's amended 38-page complaint that was filed April 17 in Pickens County.

