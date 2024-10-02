CLEMSON -- Halfway through the third quarter against Stanford, Clemson's defense faced a critical situation with the Cardinal 8 yards from the end zone and the score 20-7.

It was third-and-3, and Wes Goodwin brought in Sammy Brown to play MIKE linebacker flanked by Wade Woodaz and Barrett Carter.

Quarterback Justin Lamson faked a handoff and rolled to the wide side. Woodaz engaged with the tight end. End TJ Parker engaged with the right tackle.

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Brown saw a clear path between Woodaz and Parker and took off in pursuit of Lamson, who couldn't find any open passing options. As Lamson tried to run it himself, Brown was already there and brought him down for an emphatic 2-yard loss.