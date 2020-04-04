The unwavering optimism of Dabo Swinney
Dabo Swinney's overwhelming, overflowing positivity demonstrated Friday morning in a conference call with reporters was a bit of a contrast to the statement offered by another university leader last week.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
President Jim Clements wrote a sober -- and sobering -- appraisal of the massive disruption inflicted by the pandemic, saying he fears this is all far from over.
Swinney's approach -- announcing his coining of the This Is Gonna End Real Soon acronym -- presented some incongruent messaging.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news