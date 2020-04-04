News More News
The unwavering optimism of Dabo Swinney

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Dabo Swinney's overwhelming, overflowing positivity demonstrated Friday morning in a conference call with reporters was a bit of a contrast to the statement offered by another university leader last week.

President Jim Clements wrote a sober -- and sobering -- appraisal of the massive disruption inflicted by the pandemic, saying he fears this is all far from over.

Swinney's approach -- announcing his coining of the This Is Gonna End Real Soon acronym -- presented some incongruent messaging.

