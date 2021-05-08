The Texas Longhorns recently distributed a 45-second video that trumpeted their ability to showcase current and (most important) prospective football players.

It featured favorable words from various outside voices, including the following snippets:

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

"Texas football is the brand collegiately in that state. You know how I know that? They're the only school in a conference that has its own network." (Joel Klatt)

ALSO SEE: Our one-on-one with Dan Radakovich

"The media team is one of the best in the country and I say that all the time but nobody listens to me." (Joseph Ossai, former player)