BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update today at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on two Rivals100 prospects after they were visited by Clemson coaches over the last 24 hours - Atlanta (Ga.) defensive back Jontae Gilbert and Ellenwood (Ga.) wide receiver Devin Carter, a former Florida State commit.

Also, our Thursday update on new Clemson linebacker offer Chase Taylor whose stock is rapidly on the rise.

THURSDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!