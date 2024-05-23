Thursday Insider
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we've got all the details on Enterprise (Ala.) cornerback Andrew Purcell who picked up a Clemson offer over the last 24 hours.
Our Thursday update on Brookline (Mass.) four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts.
And there's a new name to know on the offensive line. The 6'4, 315-pounder is about to be on Clemson's campus.
THURSDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
********************
BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!