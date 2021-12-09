 TigerIllustrated - THURSDAY NIGHT STAFF UPDATE
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-09 16:11:22 -0600') }} football Edit

THURSDAY NIGHT STAFF UPDATE

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Tonight Tigerillustrated.com continues to track developments on multiple fronts, from coaching staff movement to recruiting.

ALSO SEE: Third Thursday Staff Update | Clemson loses another 4-star commitment | Thursday P.M. Update | THURSDAY STAFF UPDATE | Wednesday Night Notes

We have additional details to release on both Duke and Virginia's negotiations with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Also, we have more to report on Clemson football recruiting following a second four-star decommitment earlier in the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT STAFF UPDATE

-----------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}