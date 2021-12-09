Clemson loses another 4-star commitment

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell has announced his decommitment from Clemson.

Clemson has lost its second commitment from this recruiting class, and a major one at that.

"It was a family decision," Campbell first told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman Thursday.

"I'm going to sit down and explore my options this weekend. As of right now, I don't know what schools I'm going to look closely at. I'm going to try to find where it will be best for me."

Campbell (6-3, 245), ranked No. 121 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Georgia, Ohio State and others in June.

He stood as the Tigers' lone defensive end pledge and a key piece to the class given the program's need for edge-rushers.

Campbell becomes Clemson's second decommitment, joining IMG Academy four-star safety teammate Keon Sabb.

Both come in the wake of defensive coordinator Brent Venables moving on to become Oklahoma's head coach.

IMG Academy four-star defensive back Daylen Everette remains committed to the Tigers. The Tigers have two additional Florida commitments in Tampa linebacker Wade Woodaz and Largo kicker Robert Gunn.

The Tigers are now down to 12 commitments for the class.

The December early signing period begins next Wednesday, December 15. Clemson will be expected to bring in additional commitments in January ahead of the second signing day - February 2.

