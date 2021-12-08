Tigerillustrated.com has new information to report on when clarity can be expected in the filling of Clemson's vacated defensive coordinator position. We also have more to report on senior defensive assistant Wes Goodwin who is now set to work in a more prominent role.

In addition, we have additional intel to release from the recruiting trail, as Clemson's coaches remain on the road all week ahead of next week's early signing period.

WEDNESDAY STAFF UPDATE

