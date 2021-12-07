 TigerIllustrated - TUESDAY STAFF UPDATE
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-07 06:54:25 -0600') }} football Edit

TUESDAY STAFF UPDATE

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

After talking with additional sources, Tigerillustrated.com has an important Clemson football staff update to release to subscribers.

ALSO SEE: Monday Night Tony Elliott Update | Monday Robbie Caldwell Update | Monday Defensive Coordinator Update | Recruits react to Venables' departure

In addition, we are told Clemson also has enlisted another staffer to join full-time assistants on the road recruiting with the early signing period drawing closer.

Also, a team development we are watching in the wake of Brent Venables' departure.

TUESDAY STAFF UPDATE

-----------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}