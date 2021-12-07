After talking with additional sources, Tigerillustrated.com has an important Clemson football staff update to release to subscribers.

ALSO SEE: Monday Night Tony Elliott Update | Monday Robbie Caldwell Update | Monday Defensive Coordinator Update | Recruits react to Venables' departure

In addition, we are told Clemson also has enlisted another staffer to join full-time assistants on the road recruiting with the early signing period drawing closer.

Also, a team development we are watching in the wake of Brent Venables' departure.

TUESDAY STAFF UPDATE

-----------------------------------------------------------