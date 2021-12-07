 TigerIllustrated - TUESDAY P.M. STAFF UPDATE
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-07 11:13:42 -0600') }} football Edit

TUESDAY P.M. STAFF UPDATE

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our fourth update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has additional intel to release to subscribers on Clemson's defensive coaching staff after talking with another contact.

ALSO SEE: Tuesday Sherrod Covil Update | Tuesday A.M. Tony Elliott Update | TUESDAY STAFF UPDATE | Monday Night Tony Elliott Update | Monday Robbie Caldwell Update | Monday Defensive Coordinator Update | Recruits react to Venables' departure

Also, we have new information to report on a revised staff plan to quickly visit a major priority prospect, a visit this morning that lasted nearly two hours.

TUESDAY P.M. STAFF UPDATE

-----------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}