Things are escalating quickly this afternoon with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who has spent much of the last week talking with officials from two ACC football programs.

ALSO SEE: Third Wednesday Staff - Tony Elliott Update | Second Wednesday Staff Update | Wednesday Staff Update | Late Tuesday Night 4-star Update | Tuesday Night Tony Elliott Update | Tuesday P.M. Staff Update | Tuesday Sherrod Covil Update

Tigerillustrated.com's fourth Clemson staff update of the day is below.

NEARING A DEAL

-----------------------------------------------------------