Thursday Nuggets
What we believe will be THE biggest key for Clemson when it faces No. 1 Alabama on Monday.
What two offensive linemen told us about Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week.
Additional insight on Clemson's secondary and backup cornerback Mark Fields.
