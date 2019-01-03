Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 14:09:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Thursday Nuggets

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

What we believe will be THE biggest key for Clemson when it faces No. 1 Alabama on Monday.

What two offensive linemen told us about Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week.

ALSO READ: Statement from Dan Radakovich on Dexter Lawrence, Zach Giella and Braden Galloway | Thursday Insider Notes | Thursday A.M. Update

Additional insight on Clemson's secondary and backup cornerback Mark Fields.

THURSDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS

Ring in the New Year and join Clemson's National Championship run with 50% OFF on a subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

Humylaymiiiz4erq0kxk

Code: 50Clemson

Offer: 50% off FIRST YEAR of annual subscription!

Offer valid through January, 9, 2019

Sign up HERE and don't forget to use the PROMO code: 50Clemson

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}