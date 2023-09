BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

After our time on Clemson's campus Thursday, we have more team-related nuggets to release to subscribers in our fourth update of the day.

In this update, we now have a window into how Clemson's coaching staff may utilize quarterback Cade Klubnik in the running game.

Also, the latest on a former Rivals100 member of the team who is set to make his first career start on Monday.

And we share additional insight on Clemson's offensive front.

THURSDAY P.M. CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!