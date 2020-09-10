CLEMSON | Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Winston-Salem on Saturday night.

The perfect storm for Wake Forest might not come from above, but from Clemson ball-carriers barreling right through the Demon Deacons.

This would be a monumental challenge for Wake under normal circumstances. It is magnified by the fact that the Deacons haven't done a lot of tackling in practice over the last month-plus.