BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has made several filings this week in Mecklenburg Superior Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is of course where the Atlantic Coast Conference filed its lawsuit against Clemson in March shortly after the school made its filing in Pickens County.

Here's what we know.

THURSDAY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

***************************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!