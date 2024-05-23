BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We just spoke with Cornelius (N.C.) defensive back and longtime Clemson target Samari Matthews, the state of North Carolina's top-rated prospect and the nation's No. 17 recruit overall regardless of position.

The Tigers are a big factor here, in large part due to Matthews' relationship with assistant coach Mike Reed.

We have the latest on his recruitment and an upcoming visit in our third update of the day.

TOP 20 NATIONAL RECRUIT CONNECTS STRONGLY WITH CLEMSON COACH (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!