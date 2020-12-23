TigerIllustrated - Trevor Lawrence named ACC Player Of The Year

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Trevor Lawrence added to his collection of prestigious awards Wednesday, this time earning ACC POY honors. (AP)

Named the MVP of the ACC Football Championship Game following Clemson’s 34-10 win over Notre Dame last Saturday, Lawrence has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games. He leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692). Also recognized as the 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence has rushed for an additional seven touchdowns this season, including a 34-yard run for a score in the ACC Championship Game. With a 34-1 career mark, the Cartersville, Georgia, native stands as the winningest starting quarterback in Clemson history and owns the best record by an FBS starting quarterback since Division I split in 1978.

The only starting quarterback to win three ACC Football Championship Games, Lawrence enters the CFP as the third-leading passer in Clemson history (9,698 yards) and ranks fourth all-time among ACC players with 88 career touchdown passes. Clemson becomes the first school to claim three consecutive overall ACC Player of the Year honors with Lawrence’s selection, following those of Tiger teammate Travis Etienne in both 2018 and 2019. Clemson has claimed 12 total overall ACC Player of the Year awards, including four of the last six.

Clemson 5-star true freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was named ACC Rookie Defensive Player of the Year Wednesday. (US Presswire)