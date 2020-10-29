FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not suit up against Boston College on Saturday after contracting Covid-19. Tigerillustrated.com confirmed the junior QB would not be available earlier Thursday evening in a post to subscribers.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney released the following statement on Lawrence Thursday night:

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College.

"While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

